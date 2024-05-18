Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$22.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

PEY opened at C$15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$10.38 and a 12-month high of C$15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.48, for a total transaction of C$275,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 108,700 shares of company stock worth $1,573,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

