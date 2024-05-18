scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.39% and a negative net margin of 327.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.21. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 200,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

