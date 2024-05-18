SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $71.52. 3,167,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,621,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,662 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

