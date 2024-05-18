SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading 4.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $87.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $71.52. 3,167,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,621,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.
SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SEA Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.