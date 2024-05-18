Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $253,962.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,397,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,087,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,943.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,273. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in Semrush by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,426,000 after purchasing an additional 358,386 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth about $10,597,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

