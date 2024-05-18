Short Interest in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Grows By 6.1%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $390.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.22.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,138,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after purchasing an additional 891,808 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $21,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 920,627 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

