Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Increases By 5.9%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,868 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRGX opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20. CARGO Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

