Short Interest in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Increases By 7.5%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 516,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 38,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 234.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 22.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.50, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

