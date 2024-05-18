Short Interest in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declines By 5.6%

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CME Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.14 on Friday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.34.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,924 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CME Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after buying an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,563,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.