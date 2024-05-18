Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 5.9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,053.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after buying an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,575,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.