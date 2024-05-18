Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Declines By 5.6%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cryoport Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $12.65 on Friday. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $623.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $60,871.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,659,000 after acquiring an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,062,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 378,340 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

