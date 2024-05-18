Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Declines By 5.7%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,550,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

