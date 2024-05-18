SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $62.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Insider Transactions at SkyWest
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
SkyWest Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.89.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.
SkyWest Company Profile
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWest
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.