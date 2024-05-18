SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $62.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,576. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

