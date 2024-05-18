Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Receives $27.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.
SDHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.
