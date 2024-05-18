Sohu.com (SOHU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHU stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $394.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.28.

StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

