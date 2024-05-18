Soligenix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,025.66% and a negative return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

SNGX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

