SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Receives $6.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $194,284.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 751,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,012.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock worth $2,188,475. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

