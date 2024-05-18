SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $144.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

