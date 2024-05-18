Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.310–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.1 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.110–0.700 EPS.

Spire Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Spire Global stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spire Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.