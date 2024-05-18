St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

