Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $784.80

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 784.80 ($9.86) and last traded at GBX 774.20 ($9.72), with a volume of 6116831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 778.40 ($9.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.5 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 878.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 653.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,359.55%.

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.23), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($332,616.93). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.