Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $90.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -130.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

