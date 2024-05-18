Stephen Cotton Buys 250,000 Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,573.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 561,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 559.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 618,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 524,888 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

