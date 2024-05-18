Stephens Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $50.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

