Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Receives $15.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on STER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair lowered Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

STER opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $169.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

