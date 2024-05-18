Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $240.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.24.

BA opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.79. The company has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

