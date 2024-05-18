Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 138.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

