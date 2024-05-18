Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $332.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 2,961.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 112.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

