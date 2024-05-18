Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 45,469 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,026 call options.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,888,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

