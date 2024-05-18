StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

CVLY opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Codorus Valley Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.