Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,353,000 after purchasing an additional 136,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 105,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after buying an additional 714,379 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,061,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

