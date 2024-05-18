Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.45 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

