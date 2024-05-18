Susquehanna Reaffirms Positive Rating for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.24.

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. Boeing has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

