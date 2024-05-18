Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 20.36 and traded as low as SEK 20.23. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 20.39, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 20.36 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.