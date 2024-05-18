Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 20.36 and traded as low as SEK 20.23. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 20.39, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.
Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 20.36 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
