T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $204,975.00.

On Monday, March 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00.

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

