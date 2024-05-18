Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Reduced by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165,130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 325,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

