Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

