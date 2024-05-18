Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.