Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

