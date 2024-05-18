Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH opened at $70.99 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

