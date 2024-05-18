Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 10,981 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 25,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 145.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

