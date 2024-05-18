Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,544 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,416 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,544 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $37.78 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

