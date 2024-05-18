Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,328 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPI opened at $314.82 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

