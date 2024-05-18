Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 26,656 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 39.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 406,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

