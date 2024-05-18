Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 61,081 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $120,352,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,257,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 3,072,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 1,377,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

