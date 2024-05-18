Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $149,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,325,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after acquiring an additional 151,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $406.43 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $406.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

