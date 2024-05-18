Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Tempur Sealy International worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,699,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of TPX opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.