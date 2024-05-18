The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.00

Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 166.47 ($2.09), with a volume of 103058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.40 ($2.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £841.53 million, a PE ratio of -2,783.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.30.

In other The Global Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Graham Oldroyd purchased 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.63 ($25,039.73). In other news, insider Graham Oldroyd acquired 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £19,936.63 ($25,039.73). Also, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.93 ($12,563.34). 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

