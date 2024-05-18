The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $344.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.17. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

