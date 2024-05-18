The Home Depot, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.30 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.37 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

NYSE:HD opened at $344.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

