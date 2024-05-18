The Sage Group plc (SGE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.95 on June 28th

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.95 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.89) on Friday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 839.20 ($10.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,285 ($16.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,202.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,253.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.18) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.22).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

